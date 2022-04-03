Strs Ohio Purchases 2,100 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Aaron’s worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 102.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $624.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

