Strs Ohio Sells 2,400 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

