Strs Ohio Sells 3,300 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,827,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

