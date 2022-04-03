Strs Ohio Sells 3,600 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,502. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

