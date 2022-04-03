Strs Ohio Sells 3,955 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 153.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

