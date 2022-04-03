Strs Ohio Trims Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of ADTRAN worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $903.77 million, a PE ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

