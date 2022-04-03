SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $24.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $22,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SunPower by 332.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 607.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

