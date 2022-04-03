SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $24.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.
NASDAQ SPWR opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $22,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SunPower by 332.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 607.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
