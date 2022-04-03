Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of SGC stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. Analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 74,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.