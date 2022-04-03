Swop Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,518.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Swop has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $18,518.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swop has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.81 or 0.00012560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.79 or 0.07530373 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,221.06 or 0.99851660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046572 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,157,251 coins and its circulating supply is 2,127,489 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

