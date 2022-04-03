Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of SNV opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after buying an additional 1,003,876 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

