Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 173,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.