TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.23. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 339,613 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,962 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,482,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 889,884 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

