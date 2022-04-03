Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,043.01%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

