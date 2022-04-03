Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM opened at $3.99 on Friday. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 3.59.

Tapinator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

