Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 143,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Targa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.