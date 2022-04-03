Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 574,384 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

