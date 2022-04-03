Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.
Shares of TMHC opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 191,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $980,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
