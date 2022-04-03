Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 191,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $980,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

