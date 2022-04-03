TD Securities Boosts Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to C$33.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SANG opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.57 million and a P/E ratio of -79.44. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,375,000.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

