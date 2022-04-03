TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $131.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,017. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.48 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

