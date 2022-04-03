TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8,310,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TechTarget by 1,028.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,537,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.