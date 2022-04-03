Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $32.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $8,596,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 660.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 229,692 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 213,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tecnoglass by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

