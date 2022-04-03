TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. TEGNA has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,398,000 after purchasing an additional 730,363 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after buying an additional 185,681 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after buying an additional 424,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

