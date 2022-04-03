Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.
TRC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a P/E ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 0.58. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tejon Ranch (Get Rating)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.