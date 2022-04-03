Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.

TRC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a P/E ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 0.58. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch (Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.