Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $484.25 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,323,582,611 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

