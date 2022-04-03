Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Temenos stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. Temenos has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

