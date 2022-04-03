Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of TS stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

