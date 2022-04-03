Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

TBNK stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.48. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.