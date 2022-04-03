Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,084.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $900.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $956.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.