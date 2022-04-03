TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

