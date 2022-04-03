TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NYSE TTI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
