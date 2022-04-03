Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,256. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

