The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.59 Million

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to post sales of $368.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the highest is $373.33 million. AZEK posted sales of $293.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after buying an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after buying an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after buying an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

