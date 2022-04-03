The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th.
BNS stock opened at C$89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.78. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
