The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th.

BNS stock opened at C$89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.78. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

