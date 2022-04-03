The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $190.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

