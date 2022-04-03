The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will announce $480.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.15 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $280.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.70 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 115,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

