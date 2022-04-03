The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,144,015.85 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.99, for a total transaction of C$1,144,015.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,983,566.20.

TSE:DSG opened at C$91.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$91.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$68.61 and a 52 week high of C$115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.79.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.