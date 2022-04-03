The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DXYN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.65.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

