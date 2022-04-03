The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 270 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

BARC stock opened at GBX 147.04 ($1.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £24.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.28. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

