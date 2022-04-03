The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €9.70 ($10.66) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
CRZBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.
Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.55.
Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
