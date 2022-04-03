The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €9.70 ($10.66) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CRZBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.