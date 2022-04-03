The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $27.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 325.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSHA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

