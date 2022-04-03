The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €12.90 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($14.18) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.26 ($13.48).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.41 ($11.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.33. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

