The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $35.30 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

