The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.40 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

