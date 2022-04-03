The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 63 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 43.05 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89.

The Mission Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

