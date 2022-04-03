The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 63 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 43.05 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89.
