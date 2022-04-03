The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.14. 2,485,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,908. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

