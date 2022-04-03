The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $201.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day moving average of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.