TheStreet Upgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.