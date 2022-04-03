Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $12.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of THO stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,776,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after buying an additional 76,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

