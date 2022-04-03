ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0856

ThreeFold (TFT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $81,302.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00248501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00210609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

