Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Timken has a 12 month low of $59.12 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after acquiring an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Timken by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

