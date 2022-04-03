Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 18,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 47,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
